This home is located in the Salem community. The first thing you will notice when you arrive is the over sized fenced-in front yard. This property has plenty of space for storage. It has a garage that has a functioning wood stove as well as a A/C window unit, 3 car carport, additional storage building, and a carport attached to the home. As you walk in, you will see real hardwood floors, functioning wood burning fire place, updated light fixtures. A new metal roof in 2014 and HVAC in 2018. As you enter the basement you will be greeted with endless opportunity. Enjoy your morning coffee on the expansive deck as you take in the sunrise over the mountains and views that are sure to please!
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $229,900
