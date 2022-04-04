3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $234,900

This neat as a pin house could be your next home! Step into this well-cared-for brick ranch with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, 1479 heated sq feet and see for yourself. Beautiful hardwoods throughout with newer linoleum in the kitchen and bath. Many updated items include roof, windows, hvac, septic, and plumbing. The clean, dry basement is a blank canvas for whatever you would need it to be. Situated on a large lot with space for a garden or play you're sure to enjoy life in this home. At $239,900 it won't last long!