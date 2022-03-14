 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $239,900

This neat as a pin house could be your next home! Step into this well-cared-for brick ranch with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, 1479 heated sq feet and see for yourself. Beautiful hardwoods throughout with newer linoleum in the kitchen and bath. Many updated items include roof, windows, hvac, septic, and plumbing. The clean, dry basement is a blank canvas for whatever you would need it to be. Situated on a large lot with space for a garden or play you're sure to enjoy life in this home. At $239,900 it won't last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert