This neat as a pin house could be your next home! Step into this well-cared-for brick ranch with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, 1479 heated sq feet and see for yourself. Beautiful hardwoods throughout with newer linoleum in the kitchen and bath. Many updated items include roof, windows, hvac, septic, and plumbing. The clean, dry basement is a blank canvas for whatever you would need it to be. Situated on a large lot with space for a garden or play you're sure to enjoy life in this home. At $239,900 it won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A wreck between a city of Morganton garbage truck and two other vehicles disrupted traffic at Sanford Drive and North Green Street on Tuesday …
- Updated
A city of Morganton garbage truck crashed on its side trying to make a right turn Tuesday.
- Updated
A woman was arrested on 19 warrants Friday after a local business reported a theft.
- Updated
The District Attorney has dismissed a charge of animal cruelty against a Valdese man.
A new gun store in downtown Morganton is gearing up to open its doors to the public on Tuesday, March 15. When it opens, Overmountain Rifflema…
- Updated
Morganton’s homeless population has been growing rapidly over the last 10-15 years, leaving city officials and the public looking to answer a …
- Updated
The man told troopers he thought people were trying to kill him.
- Updated
Gummy bears laced with an unknown substance are believed to be the cause of a suspected overdose at Freedom High School on Monday.
- Updated
A 17-year-old girl from Burke County died Thursday, according to Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisnant.
- Updated
Burke County Animal Services has charged a Morganton woman after it seized multiple puppies and dogs from her home in early February.