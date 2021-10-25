3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $242,500

Hop over to the Wednesday afternoon Farmer's mini market for something fresh for dinner or just around the corner to Fonta Flora Brewery. This charming brick home on a quiet downtown Morganton street is steps to shopping and dining and also to the new Catawba River Greenway connector. Beautifully updated: All new kitchen with white shaker soft close cabinetry, granite, & stainless appliances, new windows, architectural shingle roof, all new bath on 2nd level, and refinished original hardwood floors. Upper level primary suite has extra nook perfect for office, studio or TV. Full unfinished basement with plenty of room for workshop or storage. Low maintenance yard.