Price Reduced! This is the home for you! Updated and within 5 minutes of Lake James and 10 minutes of downtown Morganton. This house would make a great year round home or a vacation rental. Rocking chair front porch and lots of parking including a large shed to park cars, a boat or an RV under. There is a deck just off the covered shed. Home features hardwood flooring throughout most of the main level area. Spacious living room with hardwood flooring and built in cabinets. Kitchen has white cabinets and a large island for friends and family to gather. There is a coffee bar area and all stainless appliances. Primary bedroom on the main level has a large closet and then a large walk-in closet located just outside the bedroom. Full bathroom on the main level and features a decorative tile surround. Laundry on the main level is convenient to the whole house. Head up the wide staircase to the 2nd bedroom is nice sized and has a private half bath. The 3rd bedroom is large with nice storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $249,400
