3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $249,900

ALL THINGS NEW in this completely renovated home in Morganton. Don't worry about any maintenance for some time and enjoy making the home and 1.06 in-town acres your oasis in life. The home is listed as a 3-bedroom on the tax card but could be used as a 4-bedroom or use the extra space as you wish. Items included in the renovation include but aren't limited to roof, siding, windows, hvac, electrical, plumbing, kitchen, bath, refinished and new flooring.

