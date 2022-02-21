 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $249,900

Check out this well maintained, recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home in the Glen Alpine area. Home is conveniently located less than 10 minutes to downtown Morganton, just a short drive to I-40, the Catawba River and Lake James. Home features one level living at its finest with updated kitchen along with breakfast area. Just off the kitchen is the living room with gas log fireplace. Spacious primary bedroom and updated bathroom to go along with two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. The deck around back offers plenty of room for grilling out during the summer!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert