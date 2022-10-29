LIKE NEW home in Morganton, NC with a covered front porch and expansive rear deck to enjoy outdoor entertaining. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on 1.28 acres with plenty of parking space. It has many great features including wood floors in the living room and bedrooms, and tiled floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. The large primary bedroom has its own bathroom with a double vanity, and tiled walk-in shower w/glass doors. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island with room for barstools. Also, the ceiling is vaulted with recessed lighting in the living room and kitchen. Other features include a spacious laundry room and ceiling fans in all bedrooms.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $253,400
