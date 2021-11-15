LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION...This property has just that....LOCATION. It was custom ordered and it is sitting in the middle of +/- 5 acres. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, mud room laundry room and much more....See the bamboo flooring, custom build light fixture in the kitchen, custom built kitchen bar. The perfect combination of woods and pasture land for horses or other live stock, lots of fenced areas. Great spot for a large garden. A must see with all the barns, sheds and fences. There is a dog kennel that is double insulated, chicken run, chicken house, barn that can store 200+ bales of hay, garden spot, separate chicken house for chicks, tack room, tool shed and solar electric fence around 3 pastures. There is also a cute pool with holes in the cross ties surrounding it to put your umbrella.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $255,000
