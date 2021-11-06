New Construction in the fabulous Salem area of Morganton with builder warranty! Bring an offer, move in and be ready to close by the holidays! Entertain indoors and out as you live large with a covered front porch, large back deck and open floor plan on a large corner lot! Family and friends will love gathering around the kitchen island that opens to the dining area, and the living room and outside to the large deck with scenic views. Setting up the flat screen for game day or the movies is made easy with electricity prewired in the large living room. The fresh kitchen has all new soft close cabinets and new Whirlpool stainless appliances. The open/split floor plan offers great privacy for the large main bedroom with huge walk-in closet away from the other two bedrooms. The primary bath is a luxurious spa retreat with dual sinks and magnificent ceramic tile and glass double rain shower. Downtown Morganton is just minutes away, and not far to Charlotte Asheville Hickory!
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $259,600
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The coalition of Aaron Johnson, Tiana Sims and Leslie Taylor swept one seat in each district of the Burke County Board of Education in Tuesday…
Here is a link to the North Carolina Board of Elections website for races in Burke County. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. and early voting totals wi…
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 12-18.
- Updated
Here are the Burke County uncontested candidate election results.
- Updated
Two adults died and an infant was injured in what police say was a domestic shooting Monday in Lenoir. Police are not looking for any other suspects, a news release from Lenoir Police said.
- Updated
ICARD — Burke Deputies are looking for a missing man who was last seen late last month.
- Updated
The health department has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases at a another Burke County elementary school.
- Updated
Longtime Valdese Fire Chief Charlie Watts is looking to take on a new leading role in the town after unofficial election results rolled in Tuesday night.
- Updated
“Something’s happened,” said Nancy Hang, Koa Hang's daughter. “This is not like him.” He's been missing since a car crash Oct. 27 in the Icard area.
- Updated
A baby injured in a shooting in Lenoir that left two dead is in stable condition and recovering, according to a news release from the Lenoir Police Department.