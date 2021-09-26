 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $262,900

This charming two-story home sits on a large fenced-in lot in a desired neighborhood. From the open-concept floorplan to the large shaded yard, there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. Recent updates include new flooring and paint, completely updated kitchen and bathrooms, natural gas heating and air unit, architectural roof, custom breakfast nook and more. Situated in a family-friendly neighborhood this home has lots of unique custom character that will ensure it will go fast!

