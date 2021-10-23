Newly constructed, single-level Off-Frame Modular home in the fabulous Salem area. This home has a country feel, yet has city appeal! Exit 103 of I-40, and beautiful downtown Morganton are just minutes away. Asheville is just an hour to the west, and Hickory, 20 minutes to the east. Picnic at Lake James State Park just 20 minutes away. The open/split floorplan offers great privacy for the main bedroom away from the other two bedrooms. The extremely spacious main bedroom/bathroom has a magnificent tiled "rain shower," and large walk-in closet. You will comfortably entertain family and friends from the kitchen island that opens to the dining area, and the living room, and have no worries about spills on the Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the home. The expansive covered front porch, or rear deck are perfect for relaxing outside in this tranquil neighborhood. The attic with pulldown stairs access has a massive amount of storage space with high clearance.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $274,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people were seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision on N.C. 126.
- Updated
Authorities said the body appeared to have been there for about two weeks.
- Updated
Fifty-six year old Howell Thomas Buchanan Jr. had been missing since at least Aug. 12, but it wasn't until Monday that his body was found 12-14 feet deep in a well off Old N.C. 18. Authorities said he had been strangled and beaten before his body was dumped in the well.
- Updated
A woman was seriously injured after a car backed into her at a gas station Tuesday morning.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4.
- Updated
A search warrant executed Thursday in Long View led to three arrests and the seizure of heroin, drug paraphernalia and a gun.
- Updated
A Morganton man is being held under no bond after being charged with fatally shooting another man.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man received a drug trafficking charge after an early morning call for two suspicious people Thursday.
- Updated
County health officials reported four new COVID-19-related deaths in Burke County on Tuesday.
- Updated
One person is dead and two injured after a school bus collided with a truck Thursday afternoon in Newton.