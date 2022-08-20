Must See; New Construction 3BR 2Bath in town Morganton just minutes to downtown, I-40 or Lake James. Hard to find new home w/split bedroom layout, approx 1503 hsf, open living room/kitchen w/island plus ceramic tile backsplash and all stainless steel appliances. 9' ceilings thru out plus huge primary bath w/oversized walk in shower stall and double vanity. Home features 28' covered front porch w/wire railing and rear deck great for entertaining plus detached 2 car garage w/automatic garage doors and large .5 acre lot. $285,900
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $285,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Law enforcement sources said Burke County state troopers early Tuesday afternoon stopped two men who were being sought in the slaying of a Wak…
A Morganton man suffered critical injuries in a crash late Sunday night.
Burke County will be one of the shooting locations for a planned feature film.
Charles Scott, the first African American scholarship athlete to play varsity basketball for UNC Chapel Hill, recently spoke about his experiences there in the late 1960s:
The charge stems from a 2021 traffic stop where a trooper caught the man reaching his hand between his seat and the console of his vehicle -- the same place where the trooper found a loaded gun.
RALEIGH – A man stopped Tuesday in Burke County now is facing a murder charge for the killing of a deputy in Wake County on Aug. 11.
Families across Burke County and the nation are facing higher prices across the board, especially at grocery stores, according to new consumer…
A Morganton man is facing new felony charges after deputies said they seized nearly 400 grams of methamphetamine from him last month.
A local hospice nursing assistant was recognized posthumously for her dedication to her patients and team members:
The Burke County Board of Education considered a bid on a piece of property and discussed a statement on board member conduct in a brief regul…