Newly constructed, single-level Off-Frame Modular home in the fabulous Salem area. This home has a country feel, yet has city appeal! Exit 103 of I-40, and beautiful downtown Morganton are just minutes away. Asheville is just an hour to the west, and Hickory, 20 minutes to the east. Picnic at Lake James State Park just 20 minutes away. The open/split floorplan offers great privacy for the main bedroom away from the other two bedrooms. The extremely spacious main bedroom/bathroom has a magnificent tiled "rain shower," and large walk-in closet. You will comfortably entertain family and friends from the kitchen island that opens to the dining area, and the living room, and have no worries about spills on the Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the home. The expansive covered front porch, or rear deck are perfect for relaxing outside in this tranquil neighborhood. The attic with pulldown stairs access has a massive amount of storage space with high clearance.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $289,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Aug. 15-21.
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a flash flood warning for Burke County and surrounding areas until 3:15 p.m.…
- Updated
Burke County has lost six more people to COVID-19 and added 140 new cases in two days.
- Updated
Investigators seized nearly 30 grams of fentanyl from a Morganton motel room Friday.
Residents and motorists in Burke and Caldwell counties can weigh in on plans for improvements for a major road and bridge connection.
- Updated
New outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported at a long-term care facility and several schools, while outbreaks at two day cares in Burke Count…
- Updated
Great opportunity to purchase a 3 bedroom brick ranch with full basement! There is also a 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home and over 2 acres on a …
- Updated
Morganton officers are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday.
- Updated
Who is ready for Draughn High School's Homecoming?
Special family moments can be enjoyed even during a global pandemic: