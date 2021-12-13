Check out this 3 bed, 2 and 1/2 bath home located near I-40 just outside of Morganton. A nice paved driveway leads you off the main road to a large attached 2 car garage which also boasts a large unfinished bonus room for all your storage needs. From the driveway, a sidewalk leads you to the front of the home where you will find a covered porch perfect for rocking chairs. Once inside you will notice numerous windows throughout the home to welcome in plenty of natural lighting. There is a large open floor plan on the main level, perfect for entertaining guests. The living room area has a rock fireplace with gas logs. The kitchen comes furnished with stainless appliances to include, refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. On the second story you will find the primary bedroom boasting a large bathroom with a jetted tub and walk-in shower. Also, two additional bedrooms and another full bath complete the upstairs. Home is being sold as-is. The seller will not make any repairs.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $289,900
-
- Updated
