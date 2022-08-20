New Construction in the fabulous Salem area of Morganton, with builder warranty! Enjoy the open floorplan, entertaining indoors and out, as you live large with a front deck, and a huge wrap-around rear deck facing the private, tree-lined yard, on just over an acre. Family and friends will love gathering around the kitchen with snazzy black granite counters, that opens to the dining area, and the living room, each with Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. The open/split floor plan offers wonderful privacy for the large main bedroom, set apart from the other two bedrooms, and has two walk-in closets. County taxes only, with downtown Morganton just minutes away. Nearby Interstate 40 access makes for a quick trip to Charlotte, Hickory, and Asheville.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $299,900
