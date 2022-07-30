Beautiful new construction finishing soon, private cul-de-sac, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, vaulted ceilings open kitchen concept with island, big master suite, laundry, 2 car garage (9ft tall garage door), NO Hoa, covered front porch and deck in the back. Only 15 Minutes from the heart of Morganton! Proposed finish August 1,2022. Approximately One hour from Asheville, Approximately One hour and 15 mins to Charlotte Airport and approximately 30 mins to Hickory. Enjoy hiking trails like Table Rock Trail, Fonta Flora Trail Loop at Lake James and others at nearby Linville Gorge Wilderness. By appointment only. Do not go onto property unaccompanied by your agent. Pre-qualified buyers only.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $320,000
