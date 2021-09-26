Private 22 acre estate located in the South Mountains of Burke County. This home and property is centrally located with a short drive to South Mountains State Park, 20 minutes to Morganton and surrounding towns and a short drive to the Blue Ridge, Asheville and Charlotte. A spacious 1620 hsf, open concept modular was placed on the property in 2014 with a split, 3-bedroom and 2 bath plan. The owners have cared well for the home with an updated metal roof in 2020 and a new hvac system in 2018. The huge RV Port can be used for an RV or a variety of purposes along with the workshop/storage building. Wildlife frequently visit including, deer, turkey and bear. If you're seeking an oasis away from the masses this might be for you! Schedule your tour today. No drive-by's. Gate will be locked unless a showing is scheduled and confirmed with a relator.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $324,900
