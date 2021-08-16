Newly constructed (NOTE: SOME PHOTOS ARE LIKENESS OF FINISHED HOME) Single-level Off-Frame Modular home in the fabulous Salem area. Exit 103 of I-40, and beautiful downtown Morganton are just minutes away. Asheville is just an hour to the west, and Hickory, 20 minutes to the east. Picnic at Lake James State Park just 20 minutes away. The open/split floorplan offers great privacy for the main bedroom away from the other two bedrooms. The extremely spacious main bedroom/bathroom has a magnificent tiled "rain shower," and large walk-in closet. You will comfortably entertain family and friends from the kitchen island that opens to the dining area, and the living room, and have no worries about spills on the Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout. The expansive covered front porch is the perfect place to relax outside in this tranquil neighborhood. The attic with pulldown stairs access has a massive amount of storage space with high clearance.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $324,900
