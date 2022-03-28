Stylish 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home! Large windows and vaulted ceilings make home bright and airy. BONUS partially finished 700 sq ft basement not included in square footage! Attached 2-car garage and storage out building. Large yard is less than 1 mile from downtown Morganton and near Bethel Park. Fenced back yard. Brand new stainless steel appliances, new ceiling fans in every room, fresh paint throughout, bamboo flooring in main living area, newly renovated tile bathrooms, and new carpet in bedrooms make for a clean, cozy, modern, and inviting home! 30 year roof installed in 2015, new furnace in 2011. City sewer, water, and trash. Piedmont natural gas for heat pump, range, and water heater. Main level laundry.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $328,000
