Absolutely Beautiful 3BR 2.5bath 1.5 story cape cod style home w/full lenght covered front porch, large 2 car garage and long range mountain views. Must see this custom built home w/great room on main floor featuring large open kitchen w/tons of cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Home features hardwood floors thru out except baths & laundry. Large main floor primary bedroom w/oversized bath and walk in closet. Owner bath w/dbl vanity, shower stall and seperate tub. Upstairs offers 2 ample sized bedrooms w/ full bath. Off the back, enjoy the outdoors from large rear deck plus stairs to floored attic space over garage which could be shop area or easily finished into more space. All this on over and acre lot and only short drive to Morganton, Marion or beautiful Lake James plus home carries 1 year home buyer warranty. $349,900
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $329,500
