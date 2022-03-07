3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $329,900

Contact Robbin Osborne 828-312-3158 or Garrett Osborne 828-455-5405 So much potential in this brick ranch with a full basement, detached workshop, and garage located on 1.57 acres. Very well maintained. The main level offers a kitchen with Corian countertops, all appliances, breakfast bar, dining area that leads to an inviting sunroom. The LR has a wood-burning FP. In addition, there is the primary Bedroom with an en-suite bath, 2 BRs, and hall bath. There are wood floors in the hallway & bedrooms, tile in the bathrooms & carpet in the LR. The attached 2 car garage has the laundry& pull-down stairs to access the attic that could be floored. The garage & sunroom open onto the patio. The lower level has a kitchenette, dining area, den with FP, 3 BRs, one of which opens to the enclosed porch, full bath. With minimal work, this could be finished heated space. The detached building is a workshop combined with a single garage. The Air compressor remains. A new pump for septic was installed in 2020. All remaining items in the house and garage are negotiable.