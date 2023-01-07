 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $330,000

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $330,000

Move-in Ready! Beautiful new construction private cul-de-sac, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, office with closet, big master suite with walk in closet, garage, NO Hoa. Only 15 Minutes from the heart of Morganton! Approximately One hour from Asheville, Approximately One hour and 15 mins to Charlotte Airport and approximately 30 mins to Hickory. Enjoy hiking trails like Table Rock Trail, Fonta Flora Trail Loop at Lake James and others at nearby Linville Gorge Wilderness. By appointment only. Do not go onto property unaccompanied by your agent. Pre-qualified buyers only.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

First Baby of 2023

First Baby of 2023

Shyanne Plemmons and Joshua Martinat of Morganton welcomed Burke County's New Year's baby early Sunday afternoon. Lucy Martinat, born Jan. 1 a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert