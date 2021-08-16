Price Improvement! Don't miss out on this well-maintained 3 bed/ 3 bath home in sought-after Salem area. This floor plan offers plenty of room to spread out with the finished basement having a large family room along with a master-styled room used as a 4th bedroom with a private full bath. Upstairs note the open living room and dining area under the cathedral ceilings with tons of windows and a fireplace. Enjoy the master on the main having a walk-in closet, entry to the back deck, and full private bath. Upstairs are two more ample-sized bedrooms with a hall bath. There is also a large laundry room with a mud sink in the basement. Almost completely flat lot with the backyard fenced in. Entertain from the huge back deck or lower poured patio w/ hot tub. Tons of storage areas with closets, an attic, and an outbuilding. Updates include a 30-year roof and HVAC in 2019, septic pumped in 2020.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $334,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Your benefits may be subject to taxes, but there's a strategic way to avoid them.
- Updated
Authorities are searching for a man they say climbed a fence at a Morganton prison and ran away.
- Updated
K-9 Tigo helped the Morganton Department of Public Safety in the seizure of more than 39 grams of methamphetamine Monday night.
Morganton students is accepted into prestigious arts program.
- Updated
Burke County deputy wins award at a worldwide cornhole tournament.
- Updated
A Forest City man will spend 11 years in prison for receipt of child pornography. A photo he posted on a foreign website of a young girl at the CVS in Morganton helped lead to his arrest.
- Updated
Some people put their foot in their mouth when they talk, but a Cleveland County man landed himself back in jail when he stuck his foot in sight of a police officer.
Planet Fitness plans to move into Morganton and bring its judgement-free zone with it by the end of the year.
My heart is heavy as I write this column. I’m full of sadness, grief, disbelief and anger — truly and completely heartbroken.
- Updated
A Burke County woman was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison for the death of her newborn son who was found dead in a trash bag on the side of a road in Cumberland County in 1999.