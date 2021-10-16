NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! You will not want to miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the new Eagles Landing subdivision in the Glen Alpine area adjacent to the Catawba River. Home will feature dark gray vinyl siding with white trim. The interior will feature a large living room area with 9 foot ceilings that flows into the kitchen that will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. One level living at its finest with this home that will include a spacious primary bedroom and bathroom with walk in closets. Additional 2 bedrooms offer plenty of space for family and guests. **Projected completion date is 1/15/22**
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $334,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
DREXEL — Human remains were found in a wooded area in Drexel over the weekend.
- Updated
A woman was charged after a fight apparently involving a golf club and a pair of scissors Sunday morning.
- Updated
When Linda Buff found her granddaughter dead Sept. 17, investigators told her she had died from a drug overdose. But days later, 23-year-old Hannah Renee Waldron was charged with murder in the shooting death of her sister, Cara Fantasia Lane.
- Updated
The weight of the badge worn by sheriff’s deputies in Burke County is heavier this week with a black band strapped across it to signify the lo…
The following are unedited responses to questionnaires The News Herald sent to candidates for the Burke County Board of Education Western Dist…
- Updated
New café to offer homemade goods to Morganton community.
Vivian Singkhoumkhong was crowned East Burke High School’s 2021 homecoming queen at halftime of the Cavaliers’ home football game versus Bunke…
- Updated
Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after separate arrests last week.
- Updated
VALDESE — Armed with a new ordinance approved on Tuesday, Burke County Animal Services seized two emaciated and injured horses from a farm in …
- Updated
Morganton officers are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday.