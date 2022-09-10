Beautiful NEW CONSTRUCTION only minutes to Beautiful LAKE JAMES. Must see this "board & batten" 3BR 2BATH, 1 level home, 9' ceilings, split bedroom layout, large Family room/Kitchen combo w/trey ceilings and beautiful kitchen cabinets w/granite countertops, stainless steel appliances w/stainless "pot filler" over the range. Laminate flooring thru out w/tile in bathrooms, Large Primary bedroom w/trey ceilings and huge walk in tile shower w/double vanity and oversized main walk in closet. Covered front porch plus covered rear patio on large .76 acre lot. $335,900
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $335,000
