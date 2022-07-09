3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $339,000

New Construction: 4500 Windy Hill Dr Morganton. Hard to find new log home with over 26 acres of land just minutes from downtown Morganton. Enjoy the privacy of being in your own wooded community from your 8'x48' covered front porch. Home is gorgeous with 3BR 2Baths, split bedroom layout, large main bedroom and large bath w/oversized walk in shower stall and double vanity. $339,000