 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $340,000

Move-in Ready! Beautiful new construction private cul-de-sac, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, office with closet, big master suite with walk in closet, garage, NO Hoa. Only 15 Minutes from the heart of Morganton! Proposed finish August 1,2022. Approximately One hour from Asheville, Approximately One hour and 15 mins to Charlotte Airport and approximately 30 mins to Hickory. Enjoy hiking trails like Table Rock Trail, Fonta Flora Trail Loop at Lake James and others at nearby Linville Gorge Wilderness. By appointment only. Do not go onto property unaccompanied by your agent. Pre-qualified buyers only.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stepson castrated and hospitalized, and stepmom is arrested, NC cops say

Stepson castrated and hospitalized, and stepmom is arrested, NC cops say

A stepmother has been arrested and charged with malicious castration after her stepson was brought to a hospital with burns and injuries all over his body, including to his genitals, North Carolina deputies told news outlets. A child was brought to an emergency medical center in Wilson in July with third-degree burns as well as “injuries to the head, face, arms, legs, back and genitals,” WRAL ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert