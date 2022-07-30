 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $345,000

Beautiful new construction finishing soon, private cul-de-sac, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, office, open kitchen concept, big master suite with walk in closet, laundry upstairs, 1 car garage, NO Hoa. Only 15 Minutes from the heart of Morganton! Proposed finish August 1,2022. Approximately One hour from Asheville, Approximately One hour and 15 mins to Charlotte Airport and approximately 30 mins to Hickory. Enjoy hiking trails like Table Rock Trail, Fonta Flora Trail Loop at Lake James and others at nearby Linville Gorge Wilderness. By appointment only. Do not go onto property unaccompanied by your agent. Pre-qualified buyers only.

