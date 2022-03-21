3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $349,900

Looking for privacy, yet convenient? Look no further. This beautiful home in the prominent Oak Knoll estates is situated on an impressive two acres. The hardwoods provide privacy, shade and a touch of the forest. The foyer brings character upon entering with timeless, black wrought iron railings. The family room is of ample size with an adjoining office area and kitchen. Leading from the kitchen is a relaxing screened in porch for a lazy afternoon with only the sounds of nature. The master bedroom is spacious with a private master bathroom and shower. The lower level has a massive area for entertaining, an in law suite or future expansion with a fireplace, and an attached half bathroom. The basement offers a single car garage in addition to the oversized, detached double garage already wired. Room to grow! CPI security and cameras included. Easy to schedule an appointment!