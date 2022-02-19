 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $368,400

NEW CONSTRUCTION~ Absolutely stunning 3BR/2BA home located in desirable BelAire II Subdivision located near the South Mountains of western North Carolina.  Highlights include an open floor plan with great flow for entertaining, 9' ceilings and vaulted ceiling, formal dining room that easily hosts large gatherings, corner fireplace in living room, split bedroom plan perfect for privacy, oversize laundry/mud room, large deck in backyard.  Expansive owner's suite features dual walk-in closets, ensuite bath with double vanity and luxurious tiled shower.  Chef's kitchen has a breakfast nook and bar, ample cabinetry and solid surface countertops.  Stainless appliances include range/oven, dishwasher and microwave.  Finished bonus/flex room is carpeted and heated/cooled with a ductless mini-split.  Attached, double car garage. *Photo is of a similar home on a different lot. Finished home will vary slightly.*

