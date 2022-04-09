NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! You will not want to miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom RIVERFRONT HOME in the new Eagles Landing subdivision in the Glen Alpine area adjacent to the Catawba River. Home will feature a covered rear porch overlooking the Catawba River. The interior will feature a large living room area that flows into the kitchen that will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. One level living at its finest with this home that will include a spacious primary bedroom and bathroom with walk in closet. Additional 2 bedrooms offer plenty of space for family and guests.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man killed in a Thursday night crash has been identified.
One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Sanford And Kirksey drives and Lenoir Road in Morganton late Thursday night.
CHARLOTTE — A Morganton man will spend more than 13 years in prison after he was sentenced for a federal child porn charge.
A man was charged and another person airlifted after a wreck Monday afternoon in the western part of Morganton.
Three people were charged late last month after a search of a home turned up methamphetamine and heroin.
Three people were transported to a local hospital after a Thursday afternoon crash on East Union Street.
Two people were injured after a Wednesday afternoon crash on Pete Britain Road.
A wreck Thursday afternoon has closed down a portion of East Union Street and traffic is being diverted to Kirksey Drive and Amherst Road in M…
A man was charged after a high speed chase that reached speeds as high as 130 mph last weekend.
For years, Josh Goodfellow has operated an event production company out of a mostly empty brick building on 11th Street Northwest in Hickory.