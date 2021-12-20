Price Reduced!! Better than new! Newly remodeled 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths Cape Cod with wrap around porch. Completely renovated kitchen including appliances. All new lighting. Completely renovated bathrooms. All new porch posts, New 40 yr architectural shingles with 6" gutters with gutter guards, New 24x32 Carport, new covered back porch for outdoor cooking and entertaining. New 15 seer high efficiency Heat Pump with all new ductwork upper lever, main level has a 2019 Heat Pump. New hot water heater. Large utility building, 4 car carport and a she shed or man cave ready with power and new roof ready to complete the inside the way you want it. Well maintained yard with beautiful landscaping.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $397,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Traffic backed up on Interstate 40 westbound at Exit 94 shortly after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon when two tires popped off a tow truck and caused…
- Updated
Parents of students at two Burke County schools were notified Thursday of possible threats against the schools, but those threats have been de…
- Updated
An armed robber hit Oak Hill Grocery earlier this month, the sheriff’s office said in a Friday press release.
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.
- Updated
VALDESE — Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect involved in vehicle theft this week.
The superintendent of Burke County Public Schools sent parents a message Thursday night as vague threats against schools circulate nationwide.
Here are the charges issued in Burke County from Oct. 24-30.
- Updated
A local potter will celebrate the grand opening of her first studio Saturday.
- Updated
A student has been charged after school officials say the child brought an airsoft gun to school Monday.
DURHAM — Former Burke County recreation football player Carter Wyatt signed on Wednesday to play football for Duke after starring at middle li…