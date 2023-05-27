**SELLER TO PAY UP TO $3000 OF BUYERS CLOSING COST WITH ACCEPTABLE OFFER** You will not want to miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME in the new Eagles Landing subdivision in the Glen Alpine area adjacent to the Catawba River. Home will feature a large covered rear porch. The interior includes a large living room area that flows into the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. One level living at its finest with this home that will include a spacious primary bedroom and bathroom with double vanity and walk in closet. Additional 2 bedrooms offer plenty of space for family and guests.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $398,900
