NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! You will not want to miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the new Eagles Landing subdivision in the Glen Alpine area adjacent to the Catawba River. Home will feature a large covered rear porch. The interior will feature a large living room area that flows into the kitchen that will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. One level living at its finest with this home that will include a spacious primary bedroom and bathroom with walk in closet. Additional 2 bedrooms offer plenty of space for family and guests.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $409,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The crew from “America’s Best Restaurants” was in town Wednesday to showcase a Morganton eatery in an upcoming episode.
More than seven years after he was charged, a Morganton man is set to spend six months in jail for a 2016 assault authorities said left his gi…
CONNELLY SPRINGS — An 18-year-old man had to be airlifted Saturday after falling from the top of a waterfall at South Mountains State Park.
A warrant roundup last week led to the arrests of 10 people.
A chase that started in Morganton, wrapped around Lake James and ended in Glen Alpine with a set of flattened tires left a man with a collecti…