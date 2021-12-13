Better than new! Newly remodeled 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths Cape Cod with wrap around porch. Completely renovated kitchen including appliances. All new lighting. Completely renovated bathrooms. All new porch posts, New 40 yr architectural shingles with 6" gutters with gutter guards, New 24x32 Carport, new covered back porch for outdoor cooking and entertaining. New 15 seer high efficiency Heat Pump with all new ductwork upper lever, main level has a 2019 Heat Pump. New hot water heater. Large utility building, 4 car carport and a she shed or man cave ready with power and new roof ready to complete the inside the way you want it. Well maintained yard with beautiful landscaping.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $421,900
