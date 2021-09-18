3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $429,000

Arrive home to pure country charm. This 2.230 sq ft modern farmhouse is situated on 3.21 acres, centrally located between Marion and Morganton. Enjoy blissful evenings soaking in the mild North Carolina weather on your wrap-around covered porch or cozy winter evenings by the stone-stacked fireplace in your open great room. The open kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and a large kitchen island is ideal for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout main living areas and primary bedroom. The exquisite primary suite offers a relaxing retreat. Some features include recessed lighting, tray ceilings, two-car garage, a daylight walk-out basement that can be finished for additional living space, a metal roof, and a lower-level covered patio.