NEW CONSTRUCTION~classic and contemporary, this wonderful 3BR/2BA home is located in McCracken Ford Subdivision! Located just minutes to downtown Morganton and convenient to schools, yet located outside city limits. Natural light abounds in the open living, kitchen and dining area. Lovely wooded views from oversize windows all along the back wall. Spacious living room features a corner, gas fireplace. Stunning stone countertops, lots of cabinet space, deep farmhouse sink & stainless steel range, microwave & dishwasher. Primary suite has dual closets, including one walk-in closet, and an ensuite bath featuring an oversized walk-in shower with bench. Finished bonus room has carpeting and is heated and cooled with a mini-split. Covered front porch and a back deck that opens from dining/living area. Laundry utility room has electric washer/dryer connections. Two-car garage with automatic opener.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $449,000
