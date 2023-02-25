This house is BEAUTIFUL!!! Built in 2017 finished in 2018 2358 sq ft with 1200 sq ft unfinished basement (The basement has plumbing installed for a bathroom to be built). 3 Bedrooms with a office and massive bonus room. 2.5 Bathrooms. Breathtaking Kitchen with tile backsplash and quartz counter tops. Gorgeous floors throughout the house with a inviting floor plan. This house is sitting on .9 acres that is cleared and also comes with another 1.07 acres beside of it that is partially cleared. The attached 2 car garage comes with a work desk/tool box station, as well as over head storage. There is a back deck and another 16x24 deck with power, attached to the above ground 27 ft pool that was installed in 2019.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $450,000
