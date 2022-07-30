 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $475,000

This exceptional new home reflects an artistic craftsmanship that is rare!  Situated on a large 1.1 acre in a wonderful rural setting, this lovely 3BR/2BA features a split bedroom plan. Soaring 15 foot ceilings & numerous windows create a light & airy space. Gorgeous floor-to-ceiling Tennessee stacked stone gas fireplace is a showstopper. The builder's love of wood is evidenced w/ solid, knotty alder cabinetry & breathtaking pantry featuring ambrosia maple, cherry, white oak & walnut. Custom kitchen island topped w/ gorgeous walnut slab w/ live edge. Owner's suite w/ vaulted ceilings & beautifully designed closet, ensuite bath w/ walk-in shower & dual vanities. Guest bath has a shower/tub & custom vanity w/ hand hewn granite top, repurposed backsplash & awesome sourwood stump base. You may even find a carving of an animal or two! Large flex room would make a great family room or studio. Cozy, covered front porch & back patio. Attached two-car garage. Back yard ideal for pool.

