Exceptional new construction in a picturesque rural setting! This 3BR/2.5BA home situated on on a wooded 1.15 semi-private lot is a true work of art! Welcoming wrap-around covered porch. Stunning 8' mahogany door makes an impressive entry to soaring cathedral ceilings crowned w/ pine tongue & groove. Living boasts contemporary, slimline fireplace & ceiling fan mounted w/ a cedar stump. Gleaming 4.25 oak floors throughout. French doors open from dining room to deck~perfect for entertaining. Main floor includes luxurious primary suite w/ custom walk-in closet & ensuite bath w/ walk-in shower. Convenient entry from garage to mud room. Laundry & half bath on main have addtl storage/shelving. Second story offers spacious bonus/flex room, two generous bedrooms w/ custom closets & a full tiled bath. Numerous custom details throughout: wormy maple cabinetry & kitchen pantry, white ash/cherry island, cherry entry bench & coat rack, metal artwork around porch, closets, laundry shelving, & more.