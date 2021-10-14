 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $59,000

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $59,000

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $59,000

<< For more info, Call or Text Listing Agent Rusty Davis at (828) 430-0910 >> INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY 10 MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN MORGANTON – 3BD/2BA manufactured home in the Chesterfield area. 1300+ Sq Ft, Open Floor Plan, Covered Front Porch, Paved Driveway, Outbuilding, and Space for Gardening on a mostly Level Lot. Public water & septic. Home needs repairs, but has lots of potential. Schedule your showing today! CASH ONLY, HOME WILL NOT QUALIFY FOR CONVENTIONAL FINANCING.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

East Burke Homecoming Queen
Local News

East Burke Homecoming Queen

Vivian Singkhoumkhong was crowned East Burke High School’s 2021 homecoming queen at halftime of the Cavaliers’ home football game versus Bunke…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert