3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $59,000

<< For more info, Call or Text Listing Agent Rusty Davis at (828) 430-0910 >> INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY 10 MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN MORGANTON – 3BD/2BA manufactured home in the Chesterfield area. 1300+ Sq Ft, Open Floor Plan, Covered Front Porch, Paved Driveway, Outbuilding, and Space for Gardening on a mostly Level Lot. Public water & septic. Home needs repairs, but has lots of potential. Schedule your showing today! CASH ONLY, HOME WILL NOT QUALIFY FOR CONVENTIONAL FINANCING.