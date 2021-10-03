 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $64,900

Very well maintained and clean 3 bed/ 2 bath home on a nice level lot with creek at the back. Great location 5 min to I-40 and 10 minutes from Valdese or Morganton. Spacious living room and eat-in kitchen. Enjoy the split bedroom floor plan. Large master with private full bath having a like new garden tub. The 2 other bedrooms share a hall full bath. Updates to the home include a metal roof in 2018 and HVAC in 2019. Enjoy the beautiful back yard and double detached carport. The home will require flood insurance.

