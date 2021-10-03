Very well maintained and clean 3 bed/ 2 bath home on a nice level lot with creek at the back. Great location 5 min to I-40 and 10 minutes from Valdese or Morganton. Spacious living room and eat-in kitchen. Enjoy the split bedroom floor plan. Large master with private full bath having a like new garden tub. The 2 other bedrooms share a hall full bath. Updates to the home include a metal roof in 2018 and HVAC in 2019. Enjoy the beautiful back yard and double detached carport. The home will require flood insurance.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $64,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Aug. 8-14.
- Updated
A Hickory man died early Monday morning when he was hit by a truck in Connelly Springs.
- Updated
Police say more charges are possible against the man, pending the outcome of an autopsy.
- Updated
A local school went on soft lockdown Monday due to information circulating on social media.
- Updated
A weeks-long missing person search in Alexander County came to an end in the woods off a dirt road Tuesday morning.
- Updated
Local middle school remains on soft lockdown as threat is investigated.
- Updated
A high-speed chase where shots were fired took deputies on a trip through four counties Monday night.
- Updated
A person of interest has been charged after a man was found dead at his home Saturday night.
- Updated
Burke County has added 145 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, with 81 added since Tuesday, and an outbreak has been reported at another nursi…
- Updated
Another COVID-19 cluster has been reported at a Burke County school.