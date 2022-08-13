3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $645,000

Once arriving at this Move in ready home you are sure to see the curb appeal! This home is perfect for entertaining with a gorgeous pool, irrigation system and, fire pit area. Guaranteed fun for you and all your friends. Enjoy grilling on the back deck overlooking your pool. This home boosts with a bright and spacious living room and fireplace. A kitchen worthy of a chef and main level laundry! The main level has a den area for a office or play room. The two car garage is located off the laundry. 3 beds are located upstairs including the primary bedroom with 2 full baths. This home speaks for itself!