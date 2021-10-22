 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $683,500

This contemporary 3BR/3.5BA brick home sits on the 17th green in Silver Creek Plantation and Golf Course. This Tom Jackson championship course includes 170 acres with five sets of tees to accommodate golfers of all skill levels. Enter the home into a spacious living room featuring beautiful hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops, a large pantry, and a large breakfast nook. Exit the kitchen onto a screened-in porch/deck overlooking the fairway displaying awesome sunsets over the South Mountains. A split bedroom plan offers two primary suites/baths. The first primary suite has a huge walk-in closet, tiled and frameless glass walk-in shower with a large seat, soaking tub, and double vanity. The second suite features a bath with a soaking tub, large shower, double vanity and opens to a deck in the rear. The third bedroom shares a bath in the hallway. The lower level has a full kitchen, 3 bonus rooms, two used as bedrooms and one a workout room, and a huge family room with a full bath. Amenities include a staffed club house, pool, and tennis courts.

