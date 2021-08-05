 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $74,900

Manufactured Single Wide Home on .58 Acres, Private Well and Septic, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, living room with wood burning stove. Kitchen has stainless appliances. Home has had additions to include bonus room with sliding glass doors that had been used as a bedroom and dining area, plus extension of living room. Private Well and Septic plus two outbuildings on property. Floor in hallway is soft, needs to be repaired, please be careful and walk around area. Shared driveway. This mobile home is at end of driveway. Property is taken from larger track and has been surveyed and new description of property will be put on deed when home sells. Home was an Estate so sellers are not familiar with condition. Seller will make no repairs. Sold As Is. Cash sale only. Please submit proof of funds with offers.

