 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $749,900

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $749,900

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $749,900

<< For more information, please Call or Text Listing Agent Rusty Davis at (828) 430-0910. >> ** NEW CONSTRUCTION, 3,015 ft², 15.5 ACRES, & PANORAMIC VIEWS AS FAR AS THE EYE CAN SEE!! ** Your dream home is now on the horizon with heart-stopping views from sunrise to sunset! This unique floorplan provides 2 Master Suites on the main floor, a large Open Kitchen/Living Room Concept, and stunning views from every room in the house. The partially finished basement is ready for 2nd Living Quarters with a wet bar, 2nd Living Area, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bonus Room, Bathroom, and nearly 1,000 ft² of unfinished area allowing room for even more expansion. Outdoors you'll enjoy your views with a covered front porch, screened room, back deck, concrete patio, and a very private & walkable lot where the landscape is a blank canvas awaiting your creative touch! OTHER NOTABLE FEATURES INCLUDE: 2-Car Garage, Superior Walls® Foundation, Quartz Countertops w/Herringbone Backsplash, Pantry, Gas Log Fireplace, LP Siding, and Seclusion Galore! Oh, and did I mention the views?! ALL ONLY 10 MINUTES from town!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man killed in crash identified
Crime News

Man killed in crash identified

  • Updated

A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert