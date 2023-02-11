Stunning custom built home in the quiet neighborhood of "La Foret". Home boasts cathedral ceilings, white oak hardwood floors, high end KitchenAid appliance pkg, custom cabinetry w/Quartz countertops, natural stone wood burning fireplace w/gas log starter, whole home stereo system, surround sound, dedicated home office, extensive ethernet wiring, sunroom and lots of natural light throughout. The openness continues outdoors w/ Azec composite decking, partially covered w/ tongue and groove and gas hook-up for your grilling needs. Primary ensuite features heated flooring in the bathroom (inc. shower). Large closet with full custom cabinetry. Stair lighting leads downstairs to another great room which incl. high ceilings, engineered hardwoods, kitchenette, fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and temperature controlled storage area. Walkout to your private hot tub. Beautifully landscaped w/ lighting, large front porch, 3 car garage and oversized driveway w/ side concrete pad. Welcome Home!