3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $799,900

<< For more information, please Call or Text Listing Agent Rusty Davis at (828) 430-0910. >> ** NEW CONSTRUCTION, 3,015 ft², 15.5 ACRES, & PANORAMIC VIEWS AS FAR AS THE EYE CAN SEE!! ** Your dream home is now on the horizon with heart-stopping views from sunrise to sunset! This unique floorplan provides 2 Master Suites on the main floor, a large Open Kitchen/Living Room Concept, and stunning views from every room in the house. The partially finished basement is ready for 2nd Living Quarters with a wet bar, 2nd Living Area, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bonus Room, Bathroom, and nearly 1,000 ft² of unfinished area allowing room for even more expansion. Outdoors you'll enjoy your views with a covered front porch, screened room, back deck, concrete patio, and a very private & walkable lot where the landscape is a blank canvas awaiting your creative touch! OTHER NOTABLE FEATURES INCLUDE: 2-Car Garage, Superior Walls® Foundation, Quartz Countertops w/Herringbone Backsplash, Pantry, Gas Log Fireplace, LP Siding, and Seclusion Galore! Oh, and did I mention the views?! ALL ONLY 10 MINUTES from town!