 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $89,500

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $89,500

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $89,500

Don't miss this 3BR 1bath ranch home on approx half acre lot. This fixer upper won't last long at $89,500 so call us today. Home features galley kitchen w/lots of cabinets, updated family room, large dining and living room. Gently sloping lot and short drive to Hickory, Morganton or Lenoir. Home also has detached workshop/carport and carries 1 year home buyers warranty.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert