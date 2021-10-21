3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $89,500

Don't miss this 3BR 1bath ranch home on approx half acre lot. This fixer upper won't last long at $89,500 so call us today. Home features galley kitchen w/lots of cabinets, updated family room, large dining and living room. Gently sloping lot and short drive to Hickory, Morganton or Lenoir. Home also has detached workshop/carport and carries 1 year home buyers warranty.